Vaccinations and PCR Tests are continuing in Girne

Covid-19 Vaccine Program and PCR Tests conducted by the Ministry of Health are continuing.

In the Girne Municipality Social Life Center (old Municipality building), the Covid-19 1st dose and the vaccination application for those people above 65 years old, is assisted by the personnel of the Social Affairs Department of our municipality in the registration process and the order of the appointment system which starts at 9.00 in the morning and is completed at 14.00. Girne Dr. Akçiçek Hospital staff also perform vaccinations.

In the Leymosun Culture House of the Girne Municipality on Fazıl Küçük Boulevard (new harbour road), records are made working with the same appointment system and the personnel of the Ministry of Health also perform the PCR tests with great care. Test studies are carried out every day of the week (including Saturday and Sunday) between 8.00 and 15.30.

1,094 people who are 65 years old and over, were received at the Social Life Center on 1st February 2021.

Leymosun Culture House received, 2,977 people who benefitted from the PCR test application that started on 3rd February 2021.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement regarding the issue and drew attention to the importance of cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the Municipality in these important studies carried out due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result of these studies in cooperation, we carry out our work with great care and order for the benefit of everyone living in Girne and its surroundings. Working with great devotion on both issues, the Ministry of Health and I would like to thank the Dr.Akçiçek Hospital staff, our Municipality’s Social Affairs Department staff and all our other helpful staff.

I would like to express that those who have benefited from these 14 days of testing work, and the appointment system are also very pleased.

I invite all our people to be more sensitive and pay attention to mask, distance and hygiene conditions due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality