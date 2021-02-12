Prime Minister Saner met Turkish Vice President Oktay

Prime Minister Ersan Saner and the Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay met at the Prime Ministry of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) yesterday (11.02.2021). Following the meeting, an inter-delegations meeting was held at the TRNC Presidency of the Court of Accounts with the participation of Prime Minister Saner and the Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and various agreements were signed between the two countries.

Stating that the Cyprus issue is one of the oldest issues of the UN and has been continuing for about 53 years, Saner said “Due to the intransigent attitude of the Greek Cypriots, a solution could not be reached in Cyprus”.

Saner also stressed that especially the statement of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made during his party’s group meeting is the clearest expression why a solution has not been reached in Cyprus for 53 years.

Prime Minister Saner stated that although it is well known by everybody that a solution based on the federation thesis cannot be achieved in Cyprus, the fact that the world insists on this issue makes no sense and this was put forward very clearly by Turkish President Erdoğan.

Condemning the statements made by the Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis, Saner said, “If there is an invasion problem in Cyprus, the fact is that the Republic of Cyprus was unilaterally invaded by the Greek Cypriot Administration in 1963”.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office