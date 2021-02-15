President Tatar: ‘We will never forget Limassol Martyrs’

President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar published a message in memory of the Limassol Resistance. Pointing out that Limassol Resistance has been known as the ‘Second Plevne Resistance’ in our history the President said ‘we will never forget Limassol Martyrs’.

In his message President Tatar stated that the ceremony and commemoration for the Limassol resistance and the martyrs has had to be cancelled because of the covid-19 measures and said ‘we will never give up our state, freedom and sovereignty. We will never endanger our future and the guarantorship of Turkey. We will take care of everything our martyrs fought for’.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office