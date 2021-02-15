President Tatar attended video conferences with journalists

President Ersin Tatar attended video conferences organised by the Journalists Association, Diplomacy Correspondents Association and Foreign Press Association and held meetings with Turkey’s leading journalists and answered their questions.

According to the statement of the TRNC Presidency, with the election of Tatar as President, a two-state solution has started to be discussed and there is no ground for a federation settlement in Cyprus due to the intransigent attitude of the Greek Cypriot side for many years. Tatar said “For the first time, after 50 years efforts of the Founding President Rauf Denktaş, we have reached such a stage. This is very important. A two-state solution is being discussed by the whole world. Diplomats who visit the TRNC listen to our thesis and take the necessary notes. They consider us right but they say that both sides should say ‘yes’ for a settlement in Cyprus”.

Adding that although the negotiations have continued for years, a solution could not be reached in Cyprus, Tatar said “The Turkish Cypriot side said ‘yes’ to the Annan plan. Although the Greek Cypriot side voted ‘no’, they were accepted to be an EU member unilaterally. The negotiation process failed at Crans Montana despite the good will of the Turkish Cypriot side. The Greek Cypriot side does not want to share the wealth in the Eastern Mediterranean with the Turkish Cypriots. Our understanding of a federation is different than their understanding. Their aim in establishing a federation is to make the Turkish Cypriots a minority and remove Turkey’s guarantorship. Conditions have changed in Cyprus. There is a more powerful Turkey in the region. The rights of Turkey and Turkish Cypriots in the region are important. We want to reach a settlement on the basis of two sovereign equal states living side by side.”

Furthermore, stressing that cleaning and infrastructure works have been continuing in Maraş, President Tatar said that Maraş will be added into the economy and tourism of the country and works for return of properties to legal owners are continuing. Tatar also stressed that Maraş will have a civil authority and work has been continuing towards regaining the region for the use of humanity.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office