 Aksoy: ‘Greek-Greek Cypriot duo threatens peace and stability’

Hami Aksoy, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman, made a written response to a question related to the Philia Forum which was held in Athens with the participation of foreign ministers of Greece, Egypt, France, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, and the Greek Cypriot Administration.

Aksoy stressed ‘the Greek-Greek Cypriot duo threatens peace and stability in the region by blocking the positive agenda that the EU is trying to create with candidate country Turkey and by effecting politics while depending on others. It is not possible for any forum in the region to establish a successful cooperation and friendship mechanism without including Turkey and Turkish Cypriots. Turkey is suggesting a conference for cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean however the response is hostility towards Turkey.’

Source: TRNC Public Information Office