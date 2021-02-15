Kalın: ‘We must talk about the two-state solution in Cyprus’

Turkey’s Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın stated that it is time to talk about a two-state solution in Cyprus.

Kalın answered the questions of TRT News in a live program and responded to a question regarding Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan saying last week that there was no alternative other than a two-state solution in Cyprus. Kalın pointed out ‘we have been talking about a two-state formula with our European, American interlocutors, international actors and UN authorities for a while. It is time to talk about a two-state solution in Cyprus. All other formulas have been tried and alternatives have been exhausted. The basic issue is that the Greek Cypriot side does not accept the Turkish Cypriot side as an equal partner. This is why the issue is still in deadlock after 40 years’.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office