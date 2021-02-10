Tatar: Our determination is to implement sovereign two-state model

President Ersin Tatar made evaluations regarding the Cyprus issue and the statements made by the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Greek Cypriot Leader Nikos Anastasiades during the joint press conference following their meeting.

In his written statement, President Tatar noted that while the initiatives for the 5+UN informal meeting are continuing, the stance of the Turkish Cypriot side is very clear and the Turkish Cypriot side will never take a step back from their determination.

Stating that their commitment is towards ensuring their people’s political equality, sovereignty, Turkey’s full and effective guarantee and maintaining the presence of Turkish troops in Cyprus, freeing Turkish Cypriot people from the minority status and implementing a two separate sovereign state model, which is the only realistic solution, Tatar said that while their efforts continue to implement two different sovereign state model that is compatible with the realities of Cyprus on the other hand the provocation of the Greek Cypriot-Greek duo against the solution still continues.

Explaining that the latest example of this was experienced during the visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to the Greek Cypriot side, Tatar continued:

“The statements made by the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the Greek Cypriot Leader Nikos Anastasiades at the joint press conference have once again revealed that the Greek Cypriot-Greek duo mentality has not changed and will not change. While the UN Secretary-General’s initiatives towards the realisation of the informal 5+UN meeting continued, the Greek Cypriot-Greek duo’s unrealistic claims and allegations towards the Turkish Cypriot side and Turkey is in a situation to ruin everything.

In his statement the Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades said that he aimed for the removal of Turkey’s guarantorship and Turkish troops from Cyprus. While this statement of Anastasiades becomes an invariant aim of the Greek Cypriot side, it is a reflection of the activities they continue to lift Turkey’s guarantorship since 1962. As long as Turkey’s guarantorship and the presence of the Turkish troops in Cyprus continue, they know very well that they could not reach their aim.

Criticising the statement of the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis regarding accusing Turkey of being an occupier, Tatar stated that Mitsotakis tried to hide the real occupier which is Greece.

Tatar : “It is Greece who founded the EOKA terrorist organisation, which is the main occupier in Cyprus, supported and organised the Greek attacks launched to destroy the Turkish Cypriot people in line with the Akritas Plan, and organised the 15 July 1974 coup to realise the annexation of Cyprus to Greece “

Tatar finally expressed that his wishes and efforts are to change the Greek Cypriot mentality and to adopt a solution model based on two sovereign states that would bring peace to Cyprus and the region.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office