Tatar: “Two-state solution model being discussed by whole world”

President Ersin Tatar attended the live programme of CNN Türk by a video call and evaluated the current agenda and the Cyprus problem.

Answering the questions of the journalists, Tatar said that the Turkish Cypriot side is in full harmony with Turkey. Stating that a 5+UN informal meeting is on the agenda and the policy of the Turkish Cypriots which has been developed with Turkey is being discussed by the whole world, Tatar reminded that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres expressed that it is our most natural right to express our views towards the future at the meeting. Tatar stressed that as the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Leader of the Turkish Cypriots, what he will express at the 5+UN informal meeting is very important. “All these issues have been brought to the agenda of the whole world. A two- state solution model is being discussed by the whole world” President Tatar added.

Furthermore, stressing that there are two states in Cyprus and that he supports a solution model based on the cooperation of two states living side by side on the basis of equal sovereignty, Tatar said that the complicated structure of a federation is very difficult to be implemented.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office