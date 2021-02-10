Prime Minister Ersan Saner criticised Mitsotakis and Anastasiades

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Prime Minister Ersan Saner pointed out that Greek-Greek Cypriot duo continued to reject understanding the need of the Turkish Cypriot people to achieve their sovereignty and security.

Via his written statement Prime Minister Saner condemned the statements of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in a joint press conference with the Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Anastasiades during his visit to South Cyprus.

Saner mentioned that it was Greece who created the Cyprus Problem for their Enosis dream and the only invader in Cyprus was the Greek Cypriot side which pushed Turkish Cypriots out of the 1960 Cyprus Republic by the force of arms.

Prime Minister Saner said that Turkey prevented Cyprus from becoming Greek and not only saved the Turkish Cypriots but also saved the Greek Cypriots from the attacks of the of Greek coup. Saner underlined that there is not much to say about the statements of Anastasiades, who had been responsible for the collapse of the efforts to reach a federal solution in Crans Montana and who had voiced a two-state solution but then backpedalled because of the following allegations of corruption as well as pressure from the Greek Cypriot Communist political party AKEL which always behaves in accordance with the church.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office