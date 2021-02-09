ARUCAD begins Doctoral Education in Spring Term

The Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) is starting to accept students for its 2020-2021 Academic Year Spring Semester.

Candidates who apply for doctoral programs in the Spring Semester of the 2020-2021 Academic Year will be able to choose programs in the fields of Architecture and Arts and Cultural Management. TRNC citizens and international students will be able to apply for programs in which the medium of instruction is in English.

ARUCAD, which provides Art-Design-Communication-oriented education with its internationally recognised artists and academic staff, offers a creative environment for candidates who choose doctoral programs in order to understand the theoretical and practical problems of different disciplines, and to produce concepts and works by interpreting them with their own unique approaches.

2 New Doctoral Programs from ARUCAD

Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi stated that ARUCAD has graduate programs with/without thesis, and added, “We began accepting students for the 2020-2021 Academic Year Spring Semester after obtaining approval for the opening of two doctoral programs in Architecture and Art and Cultural Management.” Rector Vehbi underlined that the evening classes are an important opportunity for candidates who cannot access training programs due to their busy working lives.

Up to 100% Scholarship Opportunities

ARUCAD provides scholarships up to 100% for TRNC citizens and international student candidates who apply for doctoral programs in Architecture and Art and Cultural Management.

Candidates can obtain detailed information about the doctoral programs on the arucad.edu.tr website and by calling (0533) 855 69 69.

ARUCAD provides graduate education at the University’s Kyrenia Campus to anyone who wishes to obtain a privileged career and specialise in Art, Design and Communication.

Source: Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)