Planned Drone flights to be submitted to TRNC Civil Aviation Dept

Institutions that will make an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (drone) flight are required to inform the Civil Aviation Department (SHD) at least five days in advance of the coordinates of the area to be flying, or the name of the region, the day and time interval to ensure a safe flight.

In addition, when drone flight is requested within an area of ​​8 km, including Ercan and Geçitkale airports, it is necessary to apply to the Civil Aviation Department at least one week before to establish coordination.

Source: Civil Aviation Department

Ministry of Public Works and Transportation

Editors note: For private owners of Drones, please seek further information for usage by clicking here