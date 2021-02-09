“Return Home” latest release from Taliya Hafiz

Taliya Hafiz releases a new single, Return Home, in response to the worldwide pandemics in collaboration with Award winning artist from the USA, Art Tawanghar.

Return Home appears as a positive re-thinking of the covid-19 lockdown experience but, primarily, tells about our souls, sources of love and peace, rather than about physical dwellings: because Home is where your Heart is…. It was written during the lockdown and tells about the real values that we have in our lives: family, love, friendship, the beauty of the nature, and, of course, health. During these difficult times, it is these values that helped many people on their way. Return Home is about remembering these things and appreciating them. It is about reconnecting with your heart and soul, nourishing kindness and love because it is the eternal Truth of the Humankind.

Check this song out, sing along, and dance! It will uplift your spirits during these times with some upbeat reggaeton vibes, positive message, mellow voice of Taliya Hafiz in a multi-instrumental arrangement by Art Tawanghar. “Return Home” comes in an exceptional 3D binaural version as an international release by Major Hit Records.

Lyrics, Return Home:

There is so much to tell

In these unsettling times,

When we try to unveil

What hides between the lines….

Is that an end of bliss?

Or turning point for us?

Or maybe Nature gives

Gives us another chance?

It started months ago

With reasons still unknown,

We had nowhere to go

And sometimes felt alone…

But now it is the time

To open our hearts,

Existing here and now

‘Cause moments flee so fast!

Chorus:

So open Your Heart

Connect with your soul

‘Cause there is still love…around…

So open your heart,

Connect with your soul,

‘Cause there is still love, love, love…

If you return home…

We have no other road

Except returning Home…

With people whom we love

With us, in one same boat…

While Earth is spinning round

We travel all through space,

There’s much else to be found

We have no other road…

Except returning home…

With people whom we love

With us in one same boat…

While Earth is spinning round,

We travel all through space,

There’s much else to be found

In challenge that we face….

Chorus

So open your heart,

Connect with your soul…

‘Cause there is still love, love, love…

If you return home…

Though life won’t be the same,

The Earth will breathe again;

Each bird will find its nest

To feel life…at its best…

Taliya Hafiz is a composer, songwriter, and musicologist from Cyprus

