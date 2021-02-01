Painting of TRNC flag on the Beşparmak Mountain is continuing

The repainting of the flag and the arrangement of its surroundings were initiated on 20th January 2021 under the leadership of the Beşparmak Mountain Flag Lighting Association and with the support of the sponsors.

In his statement to Anadolu Agency (AA) regarding the work on the TRNC flag and its surroundings, President of Beşparmak Mountain Flag Lighting Association Tanju Müezzinoğlu stated that the flag is the world’s largest illuminated flag with a size of 101,000 square meters which is painted on the ground.

Müezzinoğlu stated that the area painted together with the crescent and star, and the inscription ‘I am happy to say I am a Turk’ on the side of the flag is almost 150,000 square meters.

The TRNC flag which was created in 1987 on the Beşparmak Mountain was illuminated in 2013.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office