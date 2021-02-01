Presidency evaluated UN Security Council resolution

The Presidency stated that the decision taken by the United Nations Security Council last Friday (29/1/2021) and approved by the UN Secretary General’s Goodwill Mission and UN Peacekeeping Operations reports, contradicts the reports.

The Presidency announced that the contradictory statements in the resolution will not affect the Turkish Cypriot side’s stance in the 5+UN unofficial meeting, in which the Turkish Cypriot side will participate creatively, constructively, and decisively. Evaluating the Cyprus report approved by the UN Security Council, the Presidency made a statement and said: “Our efforts will continue to advance our vision of a constructive compromise with two states based on cooperation and sovereign equality, which we believe to be in harmony with the objective realities of our island and the political geography in which we live”.

In the statement made by the Presidency last Friday (29/1/2021), “The Secretary General noted in both reports that the Turkish Cypriot side and the Greek Cypriot side have two separate positions on the ground for negotiation and stated that the parties will attend the informal meeting to understand whether there is a common ground to initiate formal negotiations.”

The UN Security Council refers to the ground that has failed for more than half a century and limits the initiatives that will prepare the ground for reconciliation by breaking the unacceptable status quo which has existed for years.

It was stated that this decision does not coincide with the philosophy of holding the informal meeting with the Guarantor States and the UN with the aim of common ground and the reservations were conveyed by the President to his interlocutor in his meeting with the Secretary-General.

In the Presidential statement, the statements in the UN Security Council resolution, which started with the initiative taken by the President regarding the opening of Maraş was described as “unfortunate and aimed at preserving the status quo”.

In the statement, it was emphasised that the step was taken by the Turkish Cypriot side for the benefit of the whole island towards the opening of Maraş and will be carried forward with a determination within the framework of international law through the Immovable Property Commission.

The Presidency’s statement on the Cyprus report approved by the UN Security Council included the following statements: “When Cyprus negotiation processes are examined in detail, it is obvious that what will not happen in the processes that have been going on for more than half a century and in which every method has been tried. In the light of these facts, the President has laid a new ground for a fair, realistic, and permanent compromise with a win-win logic. Our initiatives will continue to advance our vision of sovereign equality and a constructive reconciliation with two states based on cooperation, which we believe to be in harmony with the objective realities of our island and the political geography in which we live for a sustainable reconciliation.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office