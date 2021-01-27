TRNC New Measures and Lockdown for Lefkoşa and Girne for Covid-19

Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Council of Ministers announced new Covid-19 measures regarding the recommendations of the High Committee on Infectious Diseases.

Lefkoşa and Girne were set down to go on lockdowns as of 27 January 2021 (00.01). In the capital city Lefkosa, curfew will be applied until 3 February 2021, while the coastal city of Girne curfew will be applied until 10 February 2021. Night time curfew will be applied on all other cities between 20:00-05:00 as of 27 January 2021 (00.01). The partial curfew will be applied at all cities between 29 January 2021 and 1 February 2021.

The decisions of the TRNC Council of Ministers:

It has been decided to extend the quarantine requirement for all arrivals from all countries until 31 January 2021.

Due to the increase in local cases in Lefkoşa and Girne, until a further decision is made, it has been decided to close / suspend all activities in:

Girne from January 27, 2021 (00:01) to February 10, 2021 (23:59)

Lefkoşa from January 27, 2021 (00:01) to February 03, 2021 (23:59)

Businesses and establishments to be permitted to remain open;

* Pharmacies, petrol stations, bakeries, butchers, supermarkets and other small businesses which provide essential goods and services

* Only the takeaway services of the restaurants,

* The Soil Products Board will continue the sale of animal feed and fodder. Flour factories, the Dairy Corporation and Dairy producers,

* Vehicle rescue services and internet service providers,

* Private security service providers,

* Water producers and distributors,

* Livestock farming, agriculture, construction and food sectors and their suppliers,

It has been decided to stop all entry and exit to and from Girne and Lefkoşa. Police, medical staff, firefighters, civil aviation, Electricity Company, municipal officials, bank employees, press members and journalists (yellow press cardholders) are allowed to travel between cities and in cities with special permits. Also Ministries and Public Offices will assign officers to prevent the disruption of the public services and they will be allowed to travel between cities and in cities with special permits.

A partial day-time curfew will be applied in Lefkoşa and Girne. Extension of the night-time curfew for all cities recommended by the High Committee on Infectious Diseases between 20:00-05:00.

All face-to-face education at public or private preschools, primary schools and secondary schools will stop between January 27, 2021, and February 10, 2021. This includes all training centres, private lessons and course activities. Education will be carried out online. Daycare centres and special needs education institutions are exempt from this rule.

Patients and their attendants residing in Northern Cyprus and receiving medical treatment in Southern Cyprus will be able to enter the TRNC without quarantine. The patient and accompanying persons (if necessary) who will be transferring for health purposes are required to submit negative PCR test results done within the last 3 days upon arrival. In addition, patients and accompanying persons should repeat the PCR tests in the 7th and the 14th day of their returning to the TRNC.

Those who do trade under the Green Line Regulation without physical contact are exempt from the quarantine restriction.

It has been decided that only ambulances for health purposes can cross the Yeşilırmak Border Gate without quarantine. Other than that, quarantine is required.

Residents of Pile or those working in Pile will be able to enter the TRNC without quarantine as long as they submit negative PCR test results done within 72 hours.

UN, EU, British Bases, Buffer Zone and Peace Forces employees will be able to enter the TRNC without quarantine as long as they submit negative PCR test results done within 72 hours.

It has been decided that funerals can be held with the participation of only first-degree relatives.

It has been decided that team sports training and competitions will be suspended until a further decision is taken.

It has been decided that those who reside in the TRNC and work in the south will be subject to quarantine when entering the north.

It has been decided that those who reside in the south and work in the TRNC will be subject to quarantine when entering the north.

Those who reside in Beyarmudu can only make daily crossings to the British Bases without quarantine for the purpose of agriculture and livestock.

For all kinds of entertainment activities, opening ceremonies, weddings, cinema, theatre, birthday, collective worship, engagement, religious festival, etc. it has been decided to prohibit these until a further decision is taken.

Family visits and gatherings have been recommended to be postponed and to be sensitive to limiting the contacts only with close family.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office