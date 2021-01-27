President Tatar has video conference with UN Secretary-General

President Tatar shared his view with the United Nations (UN) Secretary- General Antonio Guterres in a telephone conversation during the evening of 25th January and conveyed that a new negotiation ground is needed which is based on the sovereign equality in Cyprus and the cooperation of two states with equal international status.

President Ersin Tatar had a video conference with UN Secretary- General Antonio Guterres, which continued for about half an hour, at 21.15 on 25th January. In a written statement made by Presidential Spokesperson Berna Çelik Doğruyol, it was stated that the meeting between President Tatar and the UN Secretary General Guterres took place in a “constructive” and “sincere” atmosphere.

At the meeting it was stated that the UN Secretary-General indicated that he was aware of the Turkish Cypriot stance and wishes, and Guterres also stated that the parties had an expectation that they would reach an agreement on a common ground that would enable official negotiations at the informal 5+1 Cyprus meeting.

In the statement, it was also stressed that Guterres noted that the location and time of the 5+1 UN unofficial meeting format will be clarified depending on the regulations to be made by the US government within the scope of the fight against Covid-19.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office