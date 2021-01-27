Müftüzade denies Greek Cypriot news

The Turkish Cypriot member of the Committee for Missing Persons in Cyprus Hakkı Müftüzade made a statement to the Turkish News Agency (TAK) and has denied claims made by a Greek Cypriot newspaper that there are remains of Greek Cypriot missing persons under the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus flag located on the Beşparmaklar Mountain. “We would like them to write this article in consultation with the Greek Cypriot member of the bi-communal Missing Persons Committee,” said Müftüzade, who added that the Missing Persons Committee did not take a decision regarding the digging up of the TRNC flag location.

Furthermore, Müftüzade said that the issue of missing persons is a “humane” and “sensitive” issue, and that the publication of “unfounded” news in this way serves no purpose other than to create mistrust. Müftüzade also said such an article being published is very unfortunate as the United Nations Secretary General is taking initiatives on the Cyprus problem and the Greek Cypriot side is preparing to bring confidence building measures to the agenda. He also expressed his view that this article being published is a blow to bi-communal relations.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office