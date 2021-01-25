Tulips (Help Those with Cancer Association) thank their supporters

Readers Mail ….

We have some important thank you’s that we wish to share :

Amore Beauty Salon and all their supporters

Tulips would like to thank Amore Beauty Salon for once again organising their annual Christmas Tree Tag for our children with cancer and of course each and every one of you who supported.

This last year has proved to be exceptionally difficult firstly being that since the previous Christmas Tree Tags we have sadly lost a couple of our younger patients to cancer and secondly we had an increase in families living below the poverty line due to the Covid19 pandemic with patients’ families losing their jobs which resulted in us having more tags for more children than ever before.

However so many of you answered the call from Amore to help give these children the best New Year. In addition to so many individuals donating gifts, St Andrew’s Church and Turkbank also helped with a very generous donation.

One of the things we have all missed this time is seeing the joy on the children’s faces as they collect their bags but it is because of the Covid-19 pandemic that we were unable to hand over the gifts in our usual personal way. We could not subject the children or their families to a group meeting so the distribution process has taken a little longer than usual but rest assured we are getting there and have almost completed the task with some parents actually collecting on the children’s behalf in order to keep them safe.

On behalf of all the families that you have helped we cannot thank you enough; Natasha, Laura and Amelia of Amore Beauty Salon for your continued support of our younger cancer patients, St Andrew’s Church, Turkbank and to each and every person who so generously took one, two and even more tags …..Thank you and we truly hope that you all have a healthy 2021.

Susie Q and The Abnormals

Susie Q and The Abnormals have been great supporters of Tulips for a number of years and 2020 was no different.

What this amazing group and all their supporters have achieved during 2020 is truly amazing especially when you take into account the TRNC was in lockdown for almost 3 months then, when we slowly opened up, limitations appeared on all live entertainment then cancelled as the Covid19 started to spread.

The struggle to put on entertaining live shows has been incredibly difficult for all of last year however this fantastic group of entertainers have managed to raise an incredible … 25,761.35TL! What would they have raised without all the difficulties they faced?

A huge thank you to everyone involved with Susie Q and The Abnormals and of course no fundraising would be successful without the support to all that attended these events so our thanks go to you as well!

Kind Regards

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)