Additional TRNC Precautionary Decisions for Covid-19

In line with the decisions taken by the Contagious Diseases High Committee, the Ministry of Health has decided to implement the following Additional Precautionary Decisions as of today (25th January) for decreasing the number of coronavirus cases.

In class or face-to-face education at all public and private schools, tutoring schools, private classes or education courses in areas located between Çatalköy-Karşıyaka have been suspended until further notice. These institutions will resume on-line education as of Monday, 25th January 2021. All schools and education institutions outside these areas will resume in-class or face-to-face education as of Monday, 25th January 2021. It has been decided that students or teachers who reside in areas between Çatalköy-Karşıyaka but who work or study in other areas will not be allowed to go to work or school until further notice.

All following businesses, venues and establishments located between Alsancak-Karşıyaka will remain closed as of 5am on 25th January 2021, until further notice. • All entertainment venues, bars, clubs, taverns. • Cinemas, coffee shops, cafes and betting offices. • Gyms, massage parlours and internet cafes. • Barbershops, hairdressers, beauty parlours, tattoo parlours and massage parlours. • Restaurants, patisseries, food trucks/kiosks, will be allowed to resume operations through take-away and delivery services. The following measures adopted at the last meeting of the Higher Committee of Infectious Diseases continue to remain in place.

All cafes, restaurants, patisseries, betting offices, hairdressers, coffeehouses, meeting houses, gyms and barbershops will only be allowed to operate until 10 pm. All employees and staff working in these sectors are required to undergo PCR testing every 14 days.

Individuals living or working in Pile will be exempt from quarantine when entering the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on the condition they present a negative PCR test carried out in the last 72 hours.

Individuals working in the UN, the EU, the British Bases, the UN-controlled buffer zone, the Committee for Missing Persons in Cyprus and UN peacekeepers will be exempt from quarantine provided they present a negative PCR test carried out in the last 72 hours.

Individuals receiving routine health treatment in the south will be allowed to cross for daily visits and will exempt from quarantine on the condition they present a negative PCR test carried out in the last 72 hours. These individuals and their carers will be required to undergo PCR testing on the 7th and 14th days of their return and inform the Health Ministry of their test results.

Individuals residing in the TRNC but working in South Cyprus will continue to be subject to quarantine when entering the north.

Individuals residing in the in South Cyprus but working in the north will continue to be subject to quarantine when entering the TRNC.

Students and their families studying in South Cyprus but residing in the north will be subject to quarantine when entering the TRNC.

Students and their families residing in South Cyprus but studying in the north will be subject to quarantine when entering the TRNC.

Individuals who carry out non-contact commerce within the framework of the Green Line Regulation (GLR) will be allowed to continue their operations without any restrictions.

Only transit ambulances will be exempt from quarantine at the Yeşilırmak crossing point. All other individuals entering the TRNC through the crossing point will be subject to quarantine.

Individuals residing in Beyarmudu but who carry out farming and livestock breeding in the Sovereign Base Areas will be exempt from quarantine when entering the TRNC.

The decision banning household gatherings of more than ten people has been extended.

All activities and mass events such as inauguration ceremonies, receptions, weddings, theatres, birthday parties, mass worship, engagement ceremonies, post-funeral ceremonies, exhibitions, are prohibited until further notice.

Only first-degree family members are allowed to attend funerals.