TRNC Environmental Protection Dept cleaning of Glapsides Beach

Glapsides Wetland area and Glapsides Public Beach have been cleaned.

Ministry of Tourism and Environment, Environmental Protection Department, are working within the framework of the TRNC Environment Law by providing the effective administrative framework that points to environmental threats and the necessity to implement the measures to be taken against them with a more effective monitoring, supervision and controllable structure by encouraging sustainable development. It continues environmental cleaning campaigns, and one of the activities carried out to raise awareness on environmental issues was the cleaning of the Famagusta Glapsides Wetland area and Glapsides Public Beach.

Environmental Protection Department of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, whose main task is to supervise environmental sustainability, within the scope of the cleaning works initiated to raise awareness on environmental cleanliness, organised cleaning work at the Glapsides Wetland and around the area of the Glapsides Public Beach, in cooperation with the Famagusta Unit of the Environment Protection Department of the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, the Clean Island Community, Famagusta Trench Group and Famagusta Municipality.

Source (Turkish) : Ministry of Tourism and Environment