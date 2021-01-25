President Tatar met with Lillie and Sharma

President Ersin Tatar met with UK High Commissioner Stephen Lillie and British Foreign Affairs Senior Official Ajay Sharma at a working dinner.

According to the written statement made by the Presidency, besides bilateral relations with the United Kingdom, the 5+ UN informal meeting planned to be held in the coming months was also discussed at the meeting which was held on Thursday evening (21/01/2021).

Tatar shared with his interlocutors his vision that in the light of the realities in the island and the region, a fair, realistic and sustainable reconciliation in Cyprus can only be possible with a cooperation relationship on the basis of the sovereign equality and international equal status of the two states on the island.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office