President Tatar had a teleconference call with Nava

President Ersin Tatar had a teleconference call with Director General for Structural Reform Support of the EU Commission Mario Nava.

According to the written statement of the TRNC Presidency, the teleconference call was made on 22 January 2021 with Nava and his expert team. President Tatar discussed the issues regarding registration of halloumi under the auspices of the EU which is the most important export product of the country as well as trade from the TRNC to the European market.

Furthermore, Tatar shared the vision of the Turkish Cypriot side regarding a 5+UN informal meeting and cooperation for the hydrocarbon issue with the EU Commission authorities.

It was also stated that Tatar will receive the EU delegation in early February within the framework of their visit to the Island.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office