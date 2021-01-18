TRNC statement on decisions of Contagious Diseases High Committee

TRNC Ministry of Health statement regarding the decisions of the Contagious Diseases High Committee.

TRNC Ministry of Health stated that the decisions of the Contagious Diseases High Committee made on 11 January 2021 and published in the Official Gazette will continue to be applied until new decisions are determined.

The Ministry of Health stated that the new decisions issued by the Contagious Diseases High Committee on 16 January 2021 were discussed thoroughly at the TRNC Council of Ministers and it was decided to follow the current process for one week and, in the event of need, to apply the new decisions taken by the Contagious Diseases High Committee.

The statement is as follows:

“The Contagious Diseases High Committee made new decisions on 16 January 2021 regarding Covid 19 pandemic. As can be appreciated, the Contagious Diseases High Committee makes some decisions according to the number of cases to control the Covid 19 pandemic, however, taking a decision regarding lockdown is under the authority of the TRNC Council of Ministers. The decisions taken by the Contagious Diseases High Committee on 16 January 2021 were discussed thoroughly at the TRNC Council of Ministers and taking into consideration the views of the Ministries regarding the economy, it was decided to follow the current process for one week and, in case of need, to apply the decisions of the Contagious Diseases High Committee taken on 16 January 2021. Therefore, the following decisions taken by the Contagious Diseases High Committee on 11 January 2021 and published on the Official Gazette will be valid until the new decisions are determined.

It has been decided that the decision to stop the activities after 22.00 of cafe, restaurant, patisserie, betting office, hairdresser, beauty centre, coffee house, gym, pitta shop, simit shop, barbershop, will be continued. People working in these sectors should repeat the PCR tests every fourteen days. Residents of Pile or those working in Pile will be able to enter the TRNC without quarantine as long as they submit negative PCR test results done within 72 hours. Due to the increase in local cases in the country, UN, EU, British Bases, Buffer Zone, Missing Persons Committee and Peace Forces employees will be able to enter the TRNC without quarantine as long as they submit negative PCR test results done within 72 hours. Patients and their attendants residing in Northern Cyprus and receiving medical treatment in Southern Cyprus will be able to enter the TRNC without quarantine. The patient and accompanying persons (if necessary) who will be transferring for health purposes are required to submit the negative PCR test results done within the last 3 days upon arrival. In addition, patients and accompanying persons should repeat the PCR tests in the 7th and the 14th day of their returning to the TRNC. It has been decided to extend the semester break in all primary and secondary education schools in the TRNC until the next decision. Training centres, private lessons and course activities are suspended until the next decision. It has been decided that the passage of persons residing in the North and working in South Cyprus is subject to quarantine until the next decision. It has been decided that the passage of persons residing in the South and working in North Cyprus will be subject to quarantine until the next decision. Students and their parents who reside in the TRNC and study in the south are subject to quarantine in the event that they enter the TRNC until a new decision is made. As the education is postponed in the TRNC, students and their parents who reside in the south and study in the TRNC are subject to quarantine in the event that they enter the TRNC until a new decision is made. Those who do trade under the Green Line Regulation without physical contact are exempt from the quarantine restriction. It has been decided that only ambulances for health purposes can cross the Yeşilırmak Border Gate without quarantine. Other than that, quarantine is required. Those who reside in Beyramudu can only make daily crossings to the British Bases for the purpose of agriculture and livestock without quarantine. The decision for the restriction of more than 10 people to come together in houses is extended until a new decision is made. For all kinds of entertainment activities, business opening ceremonies, weddings, cinema, theatre, birthday, collective worship, engagement, religious ceremony, etc. is extended until a new decision is made. It has been decided that funerals can be held with the participation of only first-degree relatives. It has been decided that team sports can be held, but without spectators.

