Freedom Struggle Leader the late Dr.Fazıl Küçük commemorated

Freedom Struggle leader of the Turkish Cypriot People the late Dr. Fazıl Küçük was commemorated today (15th January) with ceremonies on the 37th anniversary of his passing.

The ceremony was held at the Dr. Fazıl Küçük Mausoleum in Lefkoşa. President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar signed the special memorial book and speeches were made by Mehmet Küçük the son of late Dr. Küçük, and President Ersin Tatar.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office