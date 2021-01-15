Doğruyol ‘The required initiatives are made for vaccines via EU’

According to the written statement from the Spokesperson of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Presidency, Berna Çelik Doğruyol, the TRNC Presidency made the required initiatives for the delivery of vaccines directly to the TRNC from the European Union.

Since the Bi-communal Technical Committee on Health works under the auspices of the United Nations, President Tatar asked the UN to take the necessary steps forward for the delivery of the vaccines to the Turkish Cypriot side.

In the statement it was underlined that TRNC President Tatar invited the Greek Cypriot Administration to give up their political passions and behave with common sense for an issue relating to human health.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office