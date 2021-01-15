Girne Municipality Disinfected Schools

Girne Municipality carried out the general disinfection of all state schools in the region within the scope of coronavirus measures.

According to the information received from the Girne Municipality, the Health Department spraying teams disinfected the classrooms in public schools, teachers’ rooms and other closed areas with an air disinfection and steaming method within the scope of protective measures.

Schools in the Girne region have been disinfected with the application, which aims to protect the health of students and teachers and reduce parents’ concerns about hygiene.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü made a statement on the subject and said it was aimed to protect public health with this disinfection process, prior to starting the education period, which was interrupted due to contamination that started to appear in schools.

Güngördü noted that while disinfectants recommended by the World Health Organisation and licensed by the Ministry of Health are used in all spraying and disinfection activities, these practices do not affect human health. Girne Mayor Güngördü pointed out the importance of teachers and parents to obey the rules of masks, hand hygiene and distance while the pandemic is still continuing and he wished all children and teachers a healthy and successful education period.

Source (Turkish) Girne Municipality