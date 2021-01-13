Founding President Denktaş to be commemorated today

Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş will be commemorated with ceremonies today (13th January 2021) on the 9th Anniversary of his death. The commemoration ceremony for Founding President Denktaş will take place in front of the Rauf Raif Denktaş Monument.

At the ceremony, which will begin with the presentation of wreaths to the monument by the Denktaş family and President Ersin Tatar, a minute of silence will be held and flags will be raised at half mast accompanied by the Turkish National Anthem. President Tatar will sign the Special Memorial Book and the commemoration ceremony for Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş will be completed with the speeches of his son, DP Deputy Serdar Denktaş and President Ersin Tatar.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office