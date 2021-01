President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Ersin Tatar will meet with UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus Elizabeth Spehar today (13th January).

Elizabeth Spehar will first meet with the Greek Cypriot Administration Leader Nikos Anastasiades.

Spehar will hold the meetings separately with the two Leaders before her briefing to UN Security Council next week.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office