Founding President Denktaş and Dr. Küçük will be commemorated

Founding President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Rauf Raif Denktaş and the Leader of the Freedom Struggle of the Turkish Cypriot people Dr. Fazıl Küçük will be commemorated with ceremonies.

A ceremony will be held on Wednesday 13th January for Founding President Rauf Raif Denktaş on the 9th anniversary of his death, and on Friday 15th January a ceremony will held for the Leader of the Freedom Struggle Dr. Fazıl Küçük on the 37th anniversary of his death.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office