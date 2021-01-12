Çavuşoğlu: ‘no need to push the limits’

Çavuşoğlu: ‘Let’s be realistic, if it couldn’t done in 52 years there is no need to push the limits’

Foreign Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu made a joint press conference with the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Stating that the Cyprus Issue is going through a critical phase, Minister Çavuşoğlu mentioned that the negotiations in Cyprus had failed because the Greek Cypriot side refused to recognise the political equality of the Turkish Cypriots or share power with them.

The Turkish Foreign Minister said that they have proposed an unofficial 5+1 meeting which is important in terms of determining what will be negotiated.

Çavuşoğlu added that sovereign equality must be negotiated and a two-state solution is not only the thesis of Turkey but it had been also voiced by the Greek Cypriot Administration Leader Nikos Anastasiades, first in Crans Montana and on several other occasions.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office