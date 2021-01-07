BRS News : COVID Vaccinations – Latest

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society.

COVID VACCINATIONS – LATEST

The Health Minister, Ali Pilli has confirmed that vaccination in the TRNC will begin on or about 15th January, and Health Professionals as well as inmates of Nursing Homes will be the first to be inoculated. The vaccine, which will be supplied by Turkey, is hoped to have been given to 60% of the population by March.

As yet no plans have been released for the ‘roll out’ beyond the initial vaccinations. We will let you know once we have that detail.

Until that time please continue to follow all of the instructions to prevent the spread of the virus!

HANDS – FACE – SPACE

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member which can be started on-line please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com :