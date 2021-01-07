Ataoğlu: Civil Defense Organisation is our most important pillar

Tourism and Environment Minister Fikri Ataoğlu received Civil Defense Organisation President Necmi Karakoç.

Making statements to the press before the bilateral meeting, Fikri Ataoğlu, the Minister of Tourism and Environment, stated that they had been working very seriously during his previous duty at the ministry with the Civil Defense Organisation Presidency and said, “The first thing that comes to mind when needed is our Civil Defense Organisation. In this sense, the Civil Defense Organisation has been our most important pillar”.

Minister Ataoğlu pointed out that there were important works that they initiated with the Civil Defense Organisation Presidency during the previous ministry, and stated that their cooperation and work will continue in the next period.

Civil Defense Organisation President Necmi Karakoç, in his speech at the reception, stated that they were present in the needed areas in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, especially during the pandemic process, and said, “We have been with everyone with needs, and we will continue to be present.”

Karakoç wished Minister Ataoğlu success in his ministry and stated that the Organisation is always ready to act in cooperation.

Source (Turkish) : Ministry of Tourism and Environment