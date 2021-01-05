Donation from Girne Municipality to SOS Children’s Village

Girne Municipality donated to Girne SOS Children’s Village Association within the scope of Social Responsibility.

According to the information received from Girne Municipality, under the control of Girne Municipality Parks and Gardens Unit Supervisor Mehmet Atak, Girne Municipality collected the palm fruits belonging to the Municipality in public areas and pavements and received 8,680TL by selling them in the Wednesday market. All of the revenue received was donated to the SOS Children’s Village Association within the scope of social responsibility. In addition, Girne Municipality collected olives from olive trees in green areas, parks and children’s playgrounds belonging to the Municipality and 200 lt. of olive oil was obtained. 20 lt of the olive oil obtained was delivered to the kitchen of SOS Children’s Village.

While delivering the donation, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that the areas of responsibility of the municipalities have expanded and diversified. Expressing that they have always been a supporter of SOS Children’s Village Association, which has undertaken a great task within the scope of the Social Responsibility project, Güngördü stated that they have come a long way in this area with the establishment of a social life centre as Girne Municipality. Güngördü stated that in addition to the donations, their duties within the scope of social responsibility have increased, and that they will do whatever is necessary in this field within their means.

In his speech, SOS Children’s Village Association Chairman of the Board, Buğra Akter, thanked Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü, Park and Gardens Supervisor Mehmet Atak and his team for this meaningful donation to the Association.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality