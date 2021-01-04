Tatar : Anastasiades should stop pursuing unrealistic dreams

The President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ersin Tatar, called on Greek Cypriot Administration Leader Nikos Anastasiades to not pursue unrealistic dreams and give an affirmative reply to the calls for dialogue.

Stating that his wish for 2021 is to reach a solution on the basis of two sovereign states, President Tatar said ‘We have brought the two-state solution to the agenda, with the support of Turkey. For the existence of our state, for the freedom, safety and sovereignty of our nation, we support the two-state solution. We will continue to advance on this path.’

TRNC President Ersin Tatar underlined that Anastasiades himself is aware that the two-state solution is the only way to proceed. President Tatar also reminded that some time ago it was made public by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu that this issue has been expressed by Anastasiades himself in a meeting between the two of them. Tatar also added ‘Mr. Anastasiades, who has been under intense pressure from the Greek Orthodox Church, AKEL and ELAM, has to go back to old policies.’

Source : TRNC Public Information Office