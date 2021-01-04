BRS News of Curfew Extension and New Website

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information. extracts of news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society.

JANUARY NEWSLETTER

CURFEW EXTENSION

Following a meeting of the Council of Ministers, yesterday (30 December 2020) decisions proposed by the Communicable Diseases Group were ratified.

The main decision was to introduce an overnight curfew from today until 4 January 2021 between the hours of 10pm and 5am.

Also from today it is forbidden to allow a group of people exceeding TEN in number to gather at houses. This is until 3 January 2021.

Until 10 January 2021 no persons crossing the Green Line for ANY reason will be exempt from quarantine regulations.

Between today and 18 January 2021 no private lessons or courses are allowed.

A decision to review Quarantine regulations of persons arriving from other Countries will be extended until 31 January 2021.

We will, of course, bring you any further changes once confirmed.

Let us all hope that with the acceptance of more vaccines we can see an end to these restrictions

We are pleased to announce the new website is now up and running.

To login to the website use the same URL – https://brstrnc.com :

Editor’s note: For those readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society and registration as a member which can be started on-line please visit their website.