Turk Riders Chopper Club donated food and money to KAR

Readers mail…..

From John Snowby – Turk Riders Chopper Club (Girne Chapter)

Hello Chris,

You may be interested in the fact that I’m part of a motorcycle club, the Turk Riders Chopper Club which is quite small here in the TRNC and we want to make a small difference to our community and we thought of donating food to the Kyrenia Animal Rescue Center and this is our report.

Christmas lunch arrived a little late on Sunday for the residents of the KAR…Kyrenia Animal Rescue centre. ..The Turk Riders Motorcycle club visited the Center in Arapkoy to deliver 200kg of dog food and a donation of 500TL towards the running of the medical centre. Elaine the manager of the center couldn’t believe it when over 20 bikes arrived and offloaded the food…much to the vocal excitement of the 250 residents!

The Turk Riders are quite a large organisation based in Turkey with representatives in 5 other countries. The military and police form the bulk of the groups or as we would say chapters and meet on a regular basis to share their love of bikes and of course ride out…with a purpose!…

Elaine and her crew (KAR) provide a valuable community service with many dogs, some having been there for many years…I know they are well known across the TRNC and their invaluable work helps provide a safe haven for those dogs abandoned on our streets.

The Girne chapter like all of our brothers and sisters tries to make a difference .. too many times I’m sure bikers are viewed with images that are not entirely true. We will contınue to work in our communities and where we can ride with a purpose!

Special thanks to the 3B Burgher bar for hosting the event and those motorists who gave way on the roundabouts to our motorcycles. Thank you also to our fellow chapters Nicosia…Famagusta and Iskele…ride safe!!!

We intend similar initiatives every few months in our relatively small way and this event was initiated by the Girne Chapter…with the support of our fellow brothers n sisters from other chapters to help make a difference…