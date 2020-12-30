TRNC restrictions on sending or receiving cargo package

The Ministry of Public Works and Transportation has announced that because of the stopping of ship and aircraft transportation between Turkey and some countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sending or receiving cargo package between the TRNC and some countries is not possible.

According to the information provided by the Ministry, cargo package receipt or sending has stopped from the countries on which Turkey has applied transport restrictions but package receipt and transmission continues between Turkey and the TRNC and also with the countries which do not appear in the list.

For this reason, cargo package sent from the TRNC to the countries listed below and packages sent from the listed countries to the TRNC will not be accepted by the PTT, and citizens are asked not to send packages to the countries listed below, and will not to receive it from the countries in the list.

The countries where aircraft acceptance has stopped are as follows:

“Angola, Myanmar, Argentina, Papua New Guinea, Aruba, Paraguay, Barbados, Rwanda, Bolivia, Samoa, Botswana, Sudan, Brunei, Suriname, Churaçao, Syria, Chad, Chile, Democratic Republic of Congo (Zaire), Tanzania, Ecuador, Turkmenistan, Ethiopia, Uruguay, Eritrea, Yemen, Fiji, New Caledonia, Ivory Coast, Zimbabwe, French Polynesia, Ghana, Honduras, Costa Rica, Cuba, Lesotho, Macau, Mali, Mongolia, Mauritania, Mozambique”.

The countries where ship acceptance has stopped are as follows:

“Afghanistan, Macau, Angola, Maldives, Argentina, Mali, Albania, Mongolia, Aruba, Mauritania, Barbados, Mozambique, Bolivia, Myanmar, Botswana, Nepal, Brunei, Panama, Djibouti, Papua New Guinea, Churaçao, Paraguay, Chad, Peru, Democratic Congo Rep. (Zaire), Rwanda, Ecuador, Samoa, Eritrea, Sudan, Ethiopia, Suriname, Estonia, Syria, Fiji, Saudi Arabia, Ivory Coast, Chile, France, Tajikistan, French Polynesia, Tanzania, Ghana, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Uruguay, Honduras, Venezuela, Iceland, Yemen, Costa Rica, New Caledonia, Cuba, New Zealand, Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Luxembourg ”.

Source TRNC Public Information Office