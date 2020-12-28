‘Random ARUCAD’ Exhibition opened in Art Rooms Gallery

“Random ARUCAD’ exhibition opened at the Art Rooms Gallery, Girne. ‘Random ARUCAD’, the first of which was held as a pop-up exhibition in 2018, brought together ARUCAD’s artist academics from different disciplines this year.

Attending the “Random ARUCAD” exhibition, were Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) artists and academicians Prof. Dr. Nur Onat, Dr. Cem Yardimci, Dr. Eser Keçeci, Dr. Cengiz Bodur, Dr. Melisa Balkaç, Arvin Medghalchi, Mümine Özdemirağ Yağ, Rebecca Öğün, Yılmaz Kastanbollu, Ecem Küpeli, Emir Özkaya and Korhan Akbaytogan.

It was not possible to hold an opening ceremony cocktail party due to COVID-19 but the ‘Random ARUCAD’ exhibition, can be visited at the Art Rooms Gallery in Girne between 12:00 and 21:00 every day until 25th January 2021, within the framework of the measures taken in accordance with the pandemic.

Source (Turkish) : Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)