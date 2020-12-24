Turkish President Erdoğan received TRNC Prime Minister Saner

President of the Turkish Republic Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersan Saner at the Turkish Presidential Complex in Ankara.

TRNC Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Energy Erhan Arıklı and Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu accompanied Prime Minister Ersan Saner at the meeting at which Turkish Minister of Energy and National Resources Fatih Dönmez and Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy were also in attendance.

Source TRNC Public Information Office