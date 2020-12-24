An evaluation meeting entitled ‘Cyprus’ held at the Presidency

A meeting regarding the latest developments in Cyprus was held at the Presidency under the chairmanship of the President Ersin Tatar. Members of the Negotiation Team and Senior Staff participated in the evaluation meeting on the current developments in Cyprus.

According to the information from the TRNC Presidency, at the meeting President Tatar repeated his opinion for finding a solution to the Cyprus problem which is based on sovereign equality and two states solution.

Source TRNC Public Information Office