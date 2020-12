Prime Minister Ersan Saner has completed his Ankara contacts and returned to the TRNC.

In his press statement, Saner thanked the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vice President Fuat Oktay for their hospitality.

Stating that during his Ankara visit, they discussed almost all issues regarding Cyprus, Saner said that they discussed economic development of the country and infrastructure projects.

Source TRNC Public Information Office