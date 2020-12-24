Girne Municipality congratulates BRTK

On December 25, 1963, we are once again proud of the 57th anniversary of the establishment of Bayrak Radio and Television Corporation, which is the voice of the Turkish Cypriot people, after the extraordinary efforts of a handful of Mujahideen.

Bayrak Radio and Television Corporation, in the light of the principles it has determined since the first day of its broadcasting life, has been the window of the Turkish Cypriot voice to the world with the news they have made by keeping up with technological developments. I congratulate the 57th anniversary of the establishment of Bayrak Radio and Television Corporation, which fulfills this very important and proud duty, and congratulate all employees, especially BRTK Director Meryem Özkurt, and wish them all success.

Nidai GÜNGÖRDÜ

Mayor of Girne

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality