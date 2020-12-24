News First martyr of Lefkoşa district Salahi Şevket commemorated By kyreniacommentator on December 24, 2020 • ( Leave a comment ) The first martyr of the Lefkoşa district, Salahi Şevket, has been commemorated in front of the Çetinkaya bastion where he became a martyr 57 years ago at the age of 20. Source TRNC Public Information Office Share this:PrintTweetWhatsAppShare on TumblrEmailLike this:Like Loading... Categories: News Tagged as: "Bloody Christmas", Commemoration, Enosis and Eoka, Lefkoşa district, Martyr Salahi Şevket, Northern Cyprus
Leave a Reply