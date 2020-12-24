News

First martyr of Lefkoşa district Salahi Şevket commemorated

By on ( Leave a comment )

The first martyr of the Lefkoşa district, Salahi Şevket, has been commemorated in front of the Çetinkaya bastion where he became a martyr 57 years ago at the age of 20.

Source TRNC Public Information Office

 

Categories: News

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.