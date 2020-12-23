Girne Municipality teams cleaned the International Cemetery

Girne Municipality Cleaning Teams organised and cleaned the International Cemetery on Mustafa Çağatay Street.

Over the years, the tombs and tombstones that were destroyed or damaged were organised and repaired.

In the information given by the Girne Municipality, weed removal, maintenance and arrangement of the pathways have been completed. At the same time, repair and renovation works were carried out in respect of the destroyed or damaged graves. In the past days, the teams that pruned the trees in the cemetery area and cut the weeds in the empty areas, carried out cleaning works to reveal the graves that were covered with the weeds. The garbage thrown into the cemetery was collected. The teams also cleared the trees and plants that had damaged the tombstones.

In his speech, Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü said that while doing such studies, they protect the spiritual values ​​of everyone regardless of religion, language and race, and that they have made it possible for our citizens to visit the cemetery comfortably.

Source (Turkish) : Girne Municipality