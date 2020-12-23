Prime Minister Saner departed for Ankara

Prime Minister Ersan Saner is going to pay his first official visit abroad to Ankara, Turkey today (23rd December 2020).

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Energy Erhan Arıklı, and Minister of Tourism and Environment Fikri Ataoğlu will accompany Prime Minister Saner during his visit.

According to the statement of the Prime Ministry Press and Public Relations Directorate, Prime Minister Saner and his delegation will depart for Ankara from Ercan Airport at 11:30 by private aircraft.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office