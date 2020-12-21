Turkish Ministry of National Defence continue as TRNC guarantor

Turkish Ministry of National Defence stated that Turkey will continue to be the guarantor for TRNC’s peace and security in the direction of guarantee and alliance agreement.

“The Turkish Armed Forces accompany and protect the Barbaros Hayrettin Paşa seismic research ship in the Mediterranean and the Fatih drilling and Oceanic seismic research ship in the Black Sea.

Turkey always supports international law and good neighbourhood policy to solve the problems in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkey also supports solving problems by establishing a dialogue without preconditions. In spite of all Turkey’s positive and constructive approaches, Greece is increasing tension with its attempts to restrict our rights arising from international law and provocative statements in the region.

The Turkish Armed Forces will continue to protect the rights and interests of our country and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean, and to be the guarantor of peace and security in Cyprus in the direction of the international guarantee and alliance agreements.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office