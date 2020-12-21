Prime Minister Saner wished the TRNC government to be beneficial

Prime Minister Ersan Saner thanked all the deputies who gave a vote of confidence to the government, and all the political parties that contributed to the efforts to establish the government and wished the government to be beneficial for the country and the people.

UBP-DP-YDP Coalition government has received a vote of confidence at the TRNC Assembly.

In the vote of confidence, 24 deputies voted “yes”, 20 deputies “no”, and 3 “abstained”.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office