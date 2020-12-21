National Struggle and Martyrs Week to be commemorated

On the occasion of 21-25 December National Struggle and Martyrs Week, commemoration ceremonies will be held in the capital Lefkoşa and other districts to commemorate those who became martyrs during the struggle for the existence and freedom of the Turkish Cypriot people.

Within the framework of the precautions taken for COVID-19 which has been declared as a “Dangerous Infectious Disease”, keeping social distance and wearing a mask will be compulsory for all ceremonies.

Source : TRNC Public Information Office