Esentepe Football away days

By Richard Beale ……

The Football Federation may have cancelled the 2020-21 football season, but they have allowed the occasional friendly match. This gave us a great opportunity of watching our local team Esentepe and also visit one of our favourite kebab shops, which is near the Hamitköy football Stadium.

It was nice to see an old friend Maruf, who runs the FINDIK DÖNER and LAHMACUN Salon in Hamitköy, Lefkoşa.

As usual, Maruf made us very welcome and was soon preparing our chicken döners, which duly arrived with a soft drink of our choice.

The Döners were excellent and Maruf made sure that we had plenty of Pıtta bread, salad, chillies and pickled vegetables. Our stomachs were soon full up and to cap an excellent meal we duly accepted Turkish Coffee on the house.

The Findik Döner is not an easy place to find, but that’s why it is a gem when you come across it. If coming into Lefkoşa from Famagusta end, at the first set of traffic lights take a right, it is marked Hamitköy. Carry on up that road for about half a mile and look out for an untarmaced car park on the right. The Findik Döner is opposite that to the right of the mini market.