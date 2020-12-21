It’s Football Jim, But Not As We Know It !

By Richard Beale …..

It was great to be back watching a live local football match, the Football Federation have cancelled season 2020-21, but will allow the occasional friendly matches, providing the necessary precautions are taken by the players.

This match showed what we have been missing since June with a very entertaining game played in glorious December sunshine which the crowd of around 30 took advantage of.

Result : HAMİTKÖY ŞHSK 2 ESENTEPE KKSK 2

Saturday December 19, 2020 : Hamitköy Esat Erdoümuş Stadium

Both teams were given Covid tests in the morning, thankfully the all clear for this friendly match was given.

Esentepe started the match with a very young looking side and finished the match with an even younger looking side. Super League team Hamitköy fielded their only permitted foreign player, African Dany but also had a sprinkling of youngsters in their team.

Its back, football action – Hamitköy are in the grey strip.

It was Esentepe who started the match brightly with Hürkan forcing a good diving save from goalkeeper Tolga. The speed of Şükrü, Hüseyin Deynekli and Mustafa Günlü were causing the Hamitköy defence all types of trouble, with both wings being used effectively by Esentepe.

In the 19th minute, Esentepe were rewarded for their bright start with a goal scored by HÜRKAN. A quickly taken free kick sent Hüseyin Deynekli scurrying away down the right, his cross was only partially cleared to Hürkan whose shot took a deflection and beating goalkeeper Tolga. 0-1

Hürkan then sent in a near post header from a Mustafa Günlü corner which hit the underside of the bar before bouncing into the grateful hands of Tolga.

Esentepe continued to press forward and just after the water break Ege sent in Hüseyin Deynekli whose shot brought a diving save from Tolga.

Hamitköy came more and more into the game leading up to the break but the Esentepe defence with Nersin and Gürkan Demir held firm and goalkeeper Kurşat remained virtually untroubled. HALF TIME SCORE : 0-1

Esentepe made a couple of changes at the break with Hamitköy bringing on some of their more experienced players.

In the opening minute of the second half Şükrü did well to rob the giant Dany on the left hand touchline and speed on unchallenged into the Hamitköy box, but the teenager finished poorly screwing his shot wide of goal.

Esentepe were now being pressed back into their own half as Hamitköy started playing some nice touch football but again Kurşat saw little action in his goal, as his defenders managed to deal with any threats.

This all changed In the 61st minute when Esentepe resistance was finally broken when Kurşat could only parry a shot back into the path of HASAN AKKUYU to score 1-1

Kurşat had better luck in the 63rd minute saving a penalty from ex Esentepe player Mehmet Çil after Nersin had brought down a Hamitköy player.

However he was beaten in the 70th minute when TANER ATEŞ rosed unchallenged to head home a free kick. 2-1

In the 79th minute Esentepe scored a bizarre equaliser, Hamitköy defender Dany on the ball appeared to be pushed to the ground by Şükrü, with everybody expecting a free kick to be given, Referee Zekai Töre waved play on and the ball went to HÜSEYIN DEYNEKLİ who couldn’t believe his luck to score a simple goal. 2-2

In the last 10 minutes both sides made changes especially Esentepe who brought on a number of untried youngsters. FULL TIME SCORE : 2-2

SUMMING UP : It was great to back on the touchline taking photographs, the players seemed to have enjoyed the run out as well. A great many positives can be taken out of this match for Esentepe. Hüseyin Deynekli and Şükrü showed what exciting prospects they are, as did defender Gürkan Demir. Normally a striker Hürkan was given a midfield role and proved a success in that position. It was the veteran NERSIN OSMAN who I thought was Esentepe’s outstanding performer, having a strong game at the back and keeping a firm grip on his old teammate Mehmet Çil.